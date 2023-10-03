ECC Approves Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework

The Economic Committee (ECC) Coordination of the Cabinet Tuesday approved the much-awaited Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework.

The meeting presided over by Caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar considered a summary of the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecommunication for the approval of the first-ever Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework and approved it after detailed discussion.

The committee also approved another summary for the release of IMT spectrum for improvement of the next-generation mobile broadband services in Pakistan. The ECC approved the constitution of an advisory committee for the release of the unsold IMT Spectrum along with its terms of reference.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT) had finalized the draft of the first-ever Telecom Infrastructure Sharing Framework earlier this year.

Telecom infrastructure sharing is a broad range term that generally refers to the sharing of telecom network components and associated non-electronic and physical infrastructure.

The infrastructure-sharing concept promotes resource optimization by better utilization of assets, avoiding duplication of network infrastructure, saving time & costs, and accelerating service rollouts.

The framework will provide a mechanism for licensees to share their telecom infrastructure facilities that would include passive (tower space, ducts, etc.) as well as active (Access Network – BTS, BSC/RNC, microwave, etc.) components.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Commerce, Industries, & Production Gohar Ijaz, Minister for Communications, Railways, & Maritime Affairs Shahid Ashraf Tarar, Minister for Power & Petroleum Muhammad Ali, Minister for IT & Telecom, Dr Umar Saif, Advisor to PM on Finance, Dr. Waqar Masood, Chairman SECP, Federal Secretaries, and other senior government officials of the relevant ministries.