Babar Azam Reveals Pakistan’s Advantage in India

Pakistan cricket team captain, Babar Azam, expressed satisfaction with his familiarity of players with Indian conditions in the World Cup 2023.

Speaking to the media about preparations, Babar said that the Men in Green feel no pressure while playing in conditions they are not accustomed to.

The all-format captain remarked that pitches in India are similar to those in other Asian countries such as Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the UAE.

“The only difference is the smaller boundaries. The margin of error for the bowlers is quite minimal, leading to high-scoring encounters,” Babar said.

The Green Shirts played two warm-up matches against New Zealand and Australia in preparation for the marquee event and suffered defeats in both.

In the first warm-up against the Kiwis, the national team suffered a five-wicket defeat as they failed to defend a massive total of 345 runs on a flat wicket.

In their second match, the Babar Azam-led side failed to chase the target of 352 runs, facing a 14-run defeat at The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

The Men in Green will kick off their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands in the second encounter of the tournament on October 6.