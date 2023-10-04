Pakistan Football Team Coach Discusses Challenges Ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers

The newly appointed head coach of the national football team, Stephen Constantine, spoke candidly about the challenges facing the team.

Speaking to the media, Constantine said that there is still much work to be done to identify weaknesses ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers.

Constantine pointed out that while Pakistan and India may have started from similar footballing footholds, the neighbors improved well due to their own league.

He added that Pakistan has immense talent in the sport of football but the absence of proper channels to nurture and develop wastes it.

However, the coach remains optimistic about the future and is keen on pushing the team to their limits. “Our goal is to move forward to the next round,” he added.

Last month, the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) appointed the English professional football coach as the head coach of the national team.

The aim of this move was to strengthen the skills of the national players for the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, scheduled to take place this month.

The Men in Green will play against Cambodia in the first round, with the matches taking place on October 12 in Cambodia and October 17 in Pakistan.