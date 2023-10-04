Caretaker Health Minister Suggests Couples to Have 3-Year Gap Between Children

Punjab’s Caretaker Minister for Health and Population Welfare, Dr. Jamal Nasir, has advised couples to consider a three-year gap between children.

While speaking at a seminar on population welfare, the Minister made the suggestion for the better health of both mothers and newborns.

The Minister added that the primary cause of women’s poor health has been insufficient diet and anemia. He shared his commitment to making the Population Welfare Department an example for others when it comes to maintaining smaller families.

He revealed that he is working on a strict policy for the employees of the Population Welfare Department. The new policy, if it becomes a reality, will permit only those to work in the department with no more than three children.

Furthermore, the Minister also informed the seminar about the steps taken by the caretaker government as a part of its initiatives to improve maternal and child healthcare.

He said that a total of 43,000 Lady Health Workers (LHWs) have been promoted from grade 5 to 8. Additionally, 1,700 Lady Health Supervisors (LHSs) have been promoted from grade 8 to 11.

The Minister concluded that graduate LHSs have also been given promotion to grade 14.