Shadab Khan Blames the Delicious ‘Hyderabadi Biryani’ for Pakistan’s Poor Fielding

Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has jokingly blamed the delicious ‘Hyderabadi Biryani’ for their poor fielding during the ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up game against Australia at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Shadab, during the press conference after their warm-up match against Australia, was asked if the Pakistan team had eaten the famous Hyderabadi Biryani during their stay in the city, to which he responded that they are having it daily.

“We are eating Hyderabadi biryani daily, and perhaps that is why we are getting a bit slow (Laughs),” Shadab stated.

Shadab Khan, who led the side in place of regular skipper Babar Azam against Australia on Tuesday, said the team is enjoying their time in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Pakistan lost their second warm-up match to Australia by 14 runs, falling short in a 352-run chase. They had been defeated by New Zealand by five wickets in the first warm-up game.

He also highlighted the positive aspects of both warm-up games.

Pakistan’s vice-captain said, “The result is not important. We took a lot of positives. Our attitude was good, result not in our hands. I think our 11 is sorted, we just wanted to give time to the bench to show their skills. When you play against Australia and New Zealand, you get confidence. We got a little bit of experience of conditions.

Pakistan’s World Cup campaign will begin on October 6 against the Netherlands at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.