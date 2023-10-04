SNGPL Announces Gas Suspension Schedule for Islamabad

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has announced a gas suspension plan in various sectors of Islamabad, including F5, F6, F7, F8, G5, G6, G7, and G8.

According to an SNGPL spokesperson, consumers will remain without gas for 12 hours on 5 October, from 8 am to 8 pm.

The hours-long gas supply interruption will be due to the essential maintenance of gas pipelines at Sector F-8 for enhancing the gas system.

In a press release, the spokesperson advised residents of the aforementioned sectors to make alternative arrangements during this time period.

SNGPL also advised people against using any gas-powered appliances during the maintenance work.

On the other hand, the caretaker government is expected to hike the gas price on the demand of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF had demanded the government to increase the gas price by 45-50 percent.

The rising fuel prices have been a major concern for the government as people have taken to the streets in different parts of the country.