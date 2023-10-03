Health Ministry Issues Notices to 10 Tobacco Companies for Violating Advertisement Guidelines

The Ministry of National Health Services Regulations And Coordination has issued notices to 10 companies for violation of the tobacco advertisement guidelines issued under section 7 of the “Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-smokers Health Ordinance 2002”.

Sources told ProPakistani that the ministry’s attached department, Tobacco Control Cell (TCC), issued notices to 10 companies over violation of the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-smokers Health Ordinance 2002.

The government issued S.R.0.72(1)12020, dated January 30, 2020, under section 7 of the Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non-smokers Health Ordinance 2002 wherein it has been stipulated that no tobacco or tobacco product advertisement, promotion and sponsorship shall be allowed through a poster or painting or banner made out of paper, plastic, cloth or screen display or electronic display any other material or by any other mean, at point of sale- either inside or outside or any other place, the TCC stated in its letters issued to tobacco companies.

TCC directed the companies to submit a written reply within 10 days of the issuance of this notice as to why necessary legal action may not be initiated against the companies, for the aforesaid prima facie violation of law.

It is pertinent to mention here that TCC was established in July 2007 with the aim of enhancing tobacco control efforts in Pakistan. The Cell claims to accelerate tobacco control activities in Pakistan through multifaceted efforts starting from planning, resource mobilization, institutional strengthening, public-private partnership, and monitoring.

An official, on the condition of anonymity, said that if companies do not furnish a reply then the department will take action as per the law.