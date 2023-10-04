Vivo V29 Pro Launched With Faster Chipset and Charging

Vivo has introduced the latest addition to the V29 family – the V29 Pro, which elevates itself above the standard Vivo V29 model by incorporating an additional camera and a swifter chipset. This device also surpasses the capabilities of the earlier V27 Pro from earlier this year.

Design and Display

On the display front, the curved 6.78-inch screen closely mirrors the features of the other members of the V29 series. Notably, this panel employs AMOLED technology and boasts a resolution of 1,260 x 2,800 pixels. It operates at a 120Hz refresh rate and achieves an instantaneous touch sampling rate of 1,000Hz.

With a peak brightness of 1,300 nits and the inclusion of 2,160Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, offering a remarkable 16,000 levels of brightness adjustment, this display ensures a captivating visual experience. Moreover, it offers a 10-bit color depth, complete with full DCI-P3 color gamut coverage and an HDR10+ certification, promising exceptional image quality.

Internals and Software

The vivo V29 Pro is equipped with the Dimensity 8200 chipset, offering a notable boost in performance compared to the Snapdragon 778G, particularly in the GPU department. However, when drawing a comparison with the V27 Pro, which also employs the D8200 chip, the primary upgrade comes in the form of charging capabilities.

For software, you get Vivo’s Funtouch OS 13 on top of Android 13.

Cameras

The primary camera on the vivo V29 Pro maintains consistency with the V29 and V27 Pro, featuring a 50MP IMX766 sensor (1/1.56-inch) coupled with an f/1.9 lens that includes optical image stabilization (OIS). Similarly, the ultrawide camera retains its specifications, housing an 8MP module. It’s worth noting that a 2MP depth sensor previously included in this setup has been omitted in favor of a 12MP portrait camera, a first for the series.

Continuing with familiar features, the Smart Aura Light, a ring-shaped LED flash measuring 15.6mm in diameter, remains a part of the camera setup. It now boasts a 36% increase in brightness compared to the previous generation and automatically adjusts its color temperature based on the ambient lighting conditions.

As is customary for the V-series, the device boasts an impressive selfie camera, equipped with a 50MP sensor featuring a reasonably wide 92-degree lens complete with autofocus. Additionally, this autofocus extends to include Eye AF, ensuring that your face remains consistently sharp and in focus.

Battery and Pricing

While the battery capacity remains at 4,600 mAh, the charging speed has been elevated to 80W, a notable increase from the 66W charging capacity featured in the V27 Pro (the standard V29 also supports 80W charging).

The Vivo V29 Pro has a starting price of $480 with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

Vivo V29 Pro Specifications