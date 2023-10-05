Bank Alfalah Appoints Farooq Ahmed Khan as Group Head – Corporate, Investment Banking & International Business

By Press Release | Published Oct 5, 2023 | 2:44 pm

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Bank Alfalah announces an addition to its leadership team, as Farooq Ahmed Khan joins the Bank as Group Head – Corporate, Investment Banking and International Business. In this pivotal role, he will be reporting directly to the President & CEO at the Bank.

Farooq brings a wealth of experience to his new position, boasting a remarkable career spanning over 27 years within the financial sector. His career includes tenures at renowned institutions such as Faysal Bank, MCB Bank, Eco Trade & Development Bank, and United Bank Limited.

Prior to his appointment at Bank Alfalah, Farooq held the position of Group Executive-Corporate & Investment Banking Group at United Bank Limited. His impressive credentials extend to his academic background, holding a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from John M. Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis, MO, USA.

In his own words, Farooq expressed his enthusiasm about joining the Bank, stating: “I am delighted to join the Bank Alfalah family. My priority will be to grow our market share and further increase the Bank’s relevance to our customer base while delivering superior results and ensuring that the Bank’s culture defines the manner in which we interact with both external and internal stakeholders.”

With Farooq Ahmed Khan’s extensive experience and dedication to excellence, Bank Alfalah is committed to continue delivering exceptional financial services to its valued customers and stakeholders.

Press Release

lens

Wahaj and Sajal Aly Starrer Web series ‘The Pink Shirt’ To Premiere At South By Southwest Film Festival 2023
Read more in lens

proproperty

‘KP Cities Improvement Project’ to Boost Urban Environmental Well-Being
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
close
>