Bank Alfalah Appoints Farooq Ahmed Khan as Group Head – Corporate, Investment Banking & International Business

Bank Alfalah announces an addition to its leadership team, as Farooq Ahmed Khan joins the Bank as Group Head – Corporate, Investment Banking and International Business. In this pivotal role, he will be reporting directly to the President & CEO at the Bank.

Farooq brings a wealth of experience to his new position, boasting a remarkable career spanning over 27 years within the financial sector. His career includes tenures at renowned institutions such as Faysal Bank, MCB Bank, Eco Trade & Development Bank, and United Bank Limited.

Prior to his appointment at Bank Alfalah, Farooq held the position of Group Executive-Corporate & Investment Banking Group at United Bank Limited. His impressive credentials extend to his academic background, holding a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from John M. Olin School of Business at Washington University in St. Louis, MO, USA.

In his own words, Farooq expressed his enthusiasm about joining the Bank, stating: “I am delighted to join the Bank Alfalah family. My priority will be to grow our market share and further increase the Bank’s relevance to our customer base while delivering superior results and ensuring that the Bank’s culture defines the manner in which we interact with both external and internal stakeholders.”

With Farooq Ahmed Khan’s extensive experience and dedication to excellence, Bank Alfalah is committed to continue delivering exceptional financial services to its valued customers and stakeholders.