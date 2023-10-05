Empty Stadium for World Cup Opener Despite Free Food and Tickets Sparks Outrage

The 13th edition of the ODI World Cup 2023 has kicked off with a match between England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

However, despite the immense popularity of cricket in India, the biggest stadium in the world appeared to be empty on the first day of the event.

ALSO READ Shoaib Malik Wants Saud Shakeel to Play All World Cup Games for Pakistan

According to media reports, there were only three to four thousand spectators at the start of the inaugural match between the 2019 World Cup finalists.

There are several factors contributing to the absence of spectators in the stadium in Ahmedabad, including it being a working day and fears of terrorist attacks.

Yesterday, it was reported in Indian media that terrorists have threatened to attack matches in the city, raising fears about the safety of players and cricket fans.

ALSO READ Naseem Shah Successfully Undergoes Shoulder Surgery in London

It was also reported earlier today that organizers took several initiatives before the start of the first encounter to attract a large crowd to the stadium for the match.

According to the media reports, organizers invited around 30,000 to 40,000 women to the stadium free of charge to fill the stadium on the inaugural day.

“The passes will be valid only for women, who will be provided two tokens for tea, one for breakfast, and one for a food packet,” BJP ward members said.