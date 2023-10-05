How To Watch Cricket World Cup 2023 Live in Pakistan

The much-awaited Cricket World Cup 2023 is here, and cricket fans in Pakistan are excited to see this wonderful event. With top teams from all over the world competing for cricket’s most prestigious trophy, knowing how to watch all of the action live from Pakistan is essential.

Television Broadcast

The most traditional and widely used method of watching the Cricket World Cup is through television broadcasts. PTV Sports, Ten Sports, and A Sports are the tournament’s official broadcasters in Pakistan. These channels will also provide comprehensive coverage of the mega event, including live matches, pre- and post-match analysis, expert commentary, and highlights.

Live Streaming

Pakistani cricket fans will be able to watch the Cricket World Cup live streaming via the Tapmad, Ary Zap, and Tamasha apps.

Android iOS Web Tapmad TV LINK LINK LINK ARY Zap LINK LINK LINK Tamasha LINK LINK LINK

However, it should be noted that the blockbuster event begins today between England and New Zealand at Narendra Modihi Stadium. These two sides have previously faced in the World Cup 2019 final.

Fixture Date Time Venue England vs. Newzealand 05 October 2023 1:30 PM Ahmedabad

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s World Cup campaign kicks off tomorrow against the Netherlands at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Hyderabad.