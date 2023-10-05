Terrorists Threaten to Attack World Cup Matches in India

As the Cricket World Cup gets underway today, Indian authorities are on high alert as the possibility of terrorism has sparked fears among the hosts as well as the fans.

According to reports in Indian media, terrorists have threatened to attack matches in the city, raising fears about the safety of players and fans.

Security has been greatly increased in and around Ahmedabad Stadium. To protect the safety of guests, about 3,000 police officers will be stationed at the venue.

However, the road leading to the stadium has been blocked during the matches in order to provide foolproof security.

ALSO READ BCCI Decides Against Hosting World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony

Furthermore, strict security precautions would be in place during matches at the Ahmedabad Stadium. Inside the stadium, spectators will be permitted to bring just mobile phones, with all other objects strictly forbidden.

Ahmedabad will host five matches, including today’s opening encounter of the ICC World Cup and also the highly anticipated Pakistan vs. India match. The tournament’s grand final will also be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.