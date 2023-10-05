Meta to Fire Hundreds More Employees Due to Failing Metaverse

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Oct 5, 2023 | 12:53 pm

Meta, the pioneering entity behind the concept of the Metaverse, is encountering obstacles on its path to realizing its vision.

The company is poised to undergo workforce reductions within its Reality Labs division, a sector dedicated to crafting specialized silicon for AR/VR devices, based on information obtained from internal sources.

This development surfaces amidst growing apprehensions about Meta’s capacity to establish competitive custom silicon solutions and raises uncertainties surrounding its partnerships with external providers like Qualcomm.

Meta employees received indications of these impending layoffs through the company’s internal communication platform, Workplace, with notifications slated for dissemination by Wednesday morning.

While a spokesperson for Meta has chosen to remain silent on this matter, the move has the potential to impede CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s ambitious objective of revolutionizing human interaction with technology through augmented and virtual reality.

The specialized silicon division, known as the Facebook Agile Silicon Team (FAST), comprises approximately 600 personnel and is dedicated to elevating the distinctiveness of Meta’s offerings within the AR/VR market.

These layoffs within Meta Platforms may signify broader challenges facing the company. Over the past year, Meta has already eliminated approximately 21,000 positions, primarily in response to concerns from investors regarding decelerated revenue growth and substantial operating expenses.

This latest round of layoffs could be another move aimed at reducing costs, particularly in light of Reality Labs’ financial losses. It also raises questions about Meta’s dedication to internal innovation, especially considering its reliance on external chip manufacturer Qualcomm for its current lineup of devices.

Nevertheless, despite these setbacks, Meta remains steadfast in its pursuit of the metaverse. The company continues to develop new products, such as more streamlined AR glasses and smartwatches, with expected completion in the coming year, although they may not be immediately available for commercial use.

>