Michael Atherton Makes Bold Claim Regarding Pakistan vs India Match

Former England cricketer, Michael Atherton has made a bold statement regarding the much-anticipated game between Pakistan and India.

The neighboring countries will face each other on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in a group-stage game of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

The cricketer-turned-commentator has predicted that the Men in Green will defeat the arch-rivals for the first time in the history of the 50-over World Cup.

The renowned commentator stated that Pakistan has never defeated the Men in Blue in mega events, playing seven matches since the World Cup in 1992.

“It is going to be the biggest game of the marquee tournament, unless they meet again in a semi-final or, could you imagine, the final,” Atherton remarked.

It is worth noting that Pakistan faced India for the first time in the 1992 World Cup; since then, they have played each other seven times in the ODI World Cups.

India emerged victorious every time, with the last meeting in the 2019 World Cup in England, where the Green Shirts suffered an 89-run defeat at Old Trafford.