PCB Election Commissioner Removed After Completing His 3 Months

The government of Pakistan has dismissed Mehmood Iqbal Khakwani from the position of Election Commissioner of the PCB.

Mehmood Iqbal Khakwani, the Election Commissioner of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has been removed from his post by the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC).

Ex-PCB Management Committee member Shakil Sheikh has alleged that he committed constitutional and legal violations during his tenure. The controversy primarily revolves around his handling of election-related matters in regions such as Islamabad, Abbottabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and FATA.

Critics contend that the office was allegedly exploited to target those who opposed PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf’s leadership, raising concerns about potential dictatorship within the organization.

One significant question that lingers is how this development will impact PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf’s position. It remains uncertain whether steps will be taken to rebuild confidence in the PCB’s electoral processes, highlighting the need for accountability and integrity in the governance of Pakistan’s cricketing institution.