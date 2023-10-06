Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan Asian Games Semi-Final

By Ayna Dua | Published Oct 6, 2023 | 12:46 am

Pakistan is set to face off against Afghanistan today in the second semi-final of the 2023 Asian Games cricket tournament, in China.

The crucial semi-final contest is scheduled at the Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field and is set to begin at 11 AM on October 6, 2023. Qasim Akram-led Pakistan are determined to secure their place in the final of championship. Cricket enthusiasts around the world are eagerly anticipating this showdown, as both teams have demonstrated remarkable skill and determination throughout the competition.

With their eyes now set on the championship final, Pakistan and Afghanistan are poised to engage in a high-stakes battle, showcasing their cricketing excellence on the global stage. Cricket fans in Pakistan can watch the spectacle that promises to be an intense and thrilling semi-final encounter between these two exciting teams through Tapmad and Tamasha platforms.

Fixture Date Time Venue
Pakistan Vs. Afghanistan 6 October 2023 11:00 AM Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket field

Live Stream

Pakistan vs. Afghanistan live streaming will be available in Pakistan on Tapmad and Tamasha while the match will be telecasted live on Ten Sports.

Tapmad Web LINK
Tapmad Android LINK
Tapmad iOS LINK
Tamasha Web LINK
Tamasha Android LINK
Tamasha iOS LINK

 

>