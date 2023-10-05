Pakistan’s Playing XI for ODI World Cup 2023 Clash Against Netherlands

Sources have confirmed Pakistan’s full-strength playing XI for their opening encounter of the ODI World Cup 2023 against the Netherlands tomorrow.

The team management of the Pakistan team has decided on the formidable XI for their inaugural match in the ODI World Cup 2023, scheduled against the Netherlands. The finalized squad showcases the regular members of the team without any noticeable additions or omissions.

ALSO READ PCB Election Commissioner Removed After Completing His 3 Months

Leading the charge for Pakistan’s batting will be the dynamic duo of Imam-ul-Haq and Fakhar Zaman, followed by the unstoppable Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan, known for their exceptional batting prowess. Saud Shakeel and Iftikhar Ahmed are also a part of the middle-order while the spin section includes vice-captain Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz.

In the pace bowling department, Pakistan has opted for the trio of Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Haris Rauf, ensuring an experienced and varied attack against their Dutch opponents. Despite fierce competition, Salman Ali Agha and Usama Mir have narrowly missed out on a spot in the playing XI.

ALSO READ Top 10 Potential Breakout Stars Set to Shine in the Cricket World Cup 2023

Cricket enthusiasts are eagerly anticipating an electrifying showdown in Hyderabad tomorrow when Pakistan takes on the Netherlands in their quest for World Cup glory.