Ahmedabad Police Shares Security Update for Pakistan-India World Cup Clash

Ahmedabad Police is ready to ensure security for the Pakistan-India match on 14th October deploying specialized teams for tackling chemical, nuclear, and other forms of attacks.

In a recent press conference, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner, Gyanendra Singh Malik, unveiled the extensive security preparations in place for the highly anticipated Pakistan-India cricket match scheduled for 14th October. With the match set to draw thousands of spectators, ensuring the safety of all attendees is a top priority, hence the police has taken several security measures in this regard.

Explaining the precautions, Commissioner Gyanendra Singh Malik announced the deployment of more than 7,000 police personnel and an additional 4,000 Home Guards. He also stated that four joint commissioners and 21 Deputy Commissioners of Police will also take charge on match day to oversee security arrangements effectively.

In a proactive move, the police are tapping into specialized units like the Anti-Discrimination and Hate Crime Response Force (ADRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), capable of detecting chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats. To address potential concerns involving drones and explosives, the Ahmedabad Police have also enlisted the expertise of a dedicated Bomb Disposal Squad and an Anti-Drone Team.

Commissioner Gyanendra Singh Malik concluded by assuring the public that they are fully prepared for the Pakistan-India match and are actively monitoring any security threats received via email. While the Ahmedabad Police has taken plenty of security measures so far, the threat and uncertainty about the safety of the event is still looming.