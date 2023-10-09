Zaka Ashraf Urges ICC and BCCI to Issue Visas to Pakistani Fans and Journalists

The PCB has urged ICC and BCCI to grant visas to Pakistani fans and journalists who are willing to travel to India for Pakistan’s matches in the ODI World Cup 2023.

Chairman PCB, Zaka Ashraf, has voiced grave concerns regarding the delay in the issuance of visas to fans and journalists from Pakistan who are eager to cover the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India. Zaka Ashraf recently held a meeting with Pakistan’s Foreign Secretary, Syrus Sajjad Qazi, to discuss this pressing issue.

ALSO READ Ahmedabad Police Shares Security Update for Pakistan-India World Cup Clash

During the meeting, Zaka Ashraf earnestly requested the Foreign Secretary to take up this matter with India’s Home Ministry, utilizing the Pakistan High Commission Office in New Delhi as a channel of communication. The PCB reminded both the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of their duties according to the host agreement, emphasizing the need to ensure timely visa issuance for fans and journalists from Pakistan.

ALSO READ The Dutch Set New Bowling Record Against New Zealand in ODI World Cup

Moreover, the PCB has expressed deep disappointment at the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the security as well as the issuance of Indian visas to Pakistani journalists and fans eager to witness Pakistan’s games in the ICC World Cup 2023.