Food Authority Seizes 500 KG of Dead Meat Meant for Food Outlets in Lahore

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has seized of 500 kg of haram meat. This is the second time that the PFA has seized hundreds of kilos of dead meat in the last few days.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir revealed that they recovered 500 kg of dead meat from a passenger van. Sharing the details, he added that they had received a tip-off about the supply of dead meat to local food outlets.

ALSO READ Pakistan Discovers Promising Shale Gas Reservoirs Amid Annual Decline in Gas Production

The passenger van, containing 12.5 maunds of stinking meat, was intercepted near Ravi Toll Plaza. The meat had been kept under the seats, added the PFA DG.

Raja Jahangir disclosed that the authority has filed 548 cases against adulteration mafia and food business operators (FBOs) for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations in different parts of the province during the last month.

ALSO READ Press Conference in the Dark as Power Outage Hits World Cup 2023

Additionally, PFA’s legal team has also submitted 367 challans against the criminals in various courts of Punjab. In the last 5 years, local courts have awarded strict punishment to individuals involved in endangering public health.

Dead meat trade has become rampant in the country, particularly Punjab, in the last few years. Just recently, Lahore police’s Mujahid Squad foiled an attempt to supply 400kg of beef and mutton to marriage halls.