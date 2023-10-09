Press Conference in the Dark as Power Outage Hits World Cup 2023

New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips faced an unusual situation as he addressed the media under the glow of mobile phone torches during a press conference held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

According to sources, The incident happened just one day before New Zealand’s match against the Netherlands in Hyderabad during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Glenn Phillips Press Conference in mobile's light due to temporary power off. pic.twitter.com/hQByxlMUch — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 8, 2023

Philips began his press conference with a hearty laugh and stated, “Well, this is certainly a new one for me. But, cricket is all about adapting to different conditions, right?”

He said, “We’re coming into this match with a lot of confidence after our performance against England. The win has boosted our spirits, and we’re keen on carrying that momentum forward.”

He added, “I’m here to give my best, whether it’s with the bat, in the field, or with the occasional ball in hand. Every team in this tournament is competitive, and we’re not taking anyone lightly. We know the Netherlands can be dangerous, and we’re preparing accordingly.”

It should be noted, that New Zealand is coming off a great performance against England in their opening encounter of the tournament, which they won by 9 wickets.

Meanwhile, the match against the Netherlands will be played today and it promises to be a thrilling contest. The Dutch team will also be looking to make a name for itself in the tournament. Both teams’ fans are excited about the match, and the brief power outage at the press conference added an unexpected twist to the pre-match atmosphere.

