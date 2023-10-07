Shadab Khan Gets Confidence Booster After Win Against Netherlands

After a dominant victory in the first World Cup game against the Netherlands. Pakistan’s top all-rounder Shadab Khan is in a positive mood after saving his team’s rhythm both with his bowing and batting.

He said in an interview, “I am really happy to have my rhythm back in batting and bowling. I have been working hard on my game in the nets and it is good to see that it is paying off. My confidence is building and I am hopeful that I can continue to perform well in the upcoming matches.”

He stated, “Our first three top players did not perform well in today’s game, but our middle order put up a competitive total. If our middle order performs consistently, then there will be no pressure on our top three batters.”

He added, “We are confident that we can give our best performance in the next match against Sri Lanka and we will show a better performance than this match.”

Meanwhile, Shadab smashed 32 crucial runs and claimed the crucial wicket of Vikramjit Singh, who was well set.

The Green Shirts will face Sri Lanka in their next World Cup match at the same venue. However, in the most recent Asia Cup match, Pakistan was defeated by Sri Lanka in a thrilling game.