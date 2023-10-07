Mickey Arthur Presents Awards to 2 Players in Dressing Room After Win Over Netherlands

After Pakistan’s 81-run victory over the Netherlands in their opening game of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India on Friday, a small award ceremony was held in the dressing room.

Mickey Arthur, Team Director, presented awards to the players. Babar Azam was named “Player of the Week,” while Saud Shakeel was named “Impact Player of the Match” for his 68-run knock against the Dutch in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, in his speech, Mickey Arthur applauded the achievements of players who performed well. He praised Mohammad Rizwan’s 68, which helped Pakistan post a competitive total.

He also praised Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz’s batting partnership and Haris Rauf’s bowling effort of 3/43.

Arthur said, “That’s the kind of cricket we have to play, that’s our ‘The Pakistan Way’,”

He added, “Saud Shakeel played a good innings as he came under pressure. He played good shots and showed positive intent.”

Saud Shakeel smashed 68 runs off 52 balls against the Netherlands after Pakistan were 3/38. He entered the game and made offensive shots, putting the opponent on the defensive.

Furthermore, Babar Azam and company made history by being the first Pakistani team to win a World Cup on Indian soil. Pakistan had never won a match in India’s previous three World Cups (1987, 1996, and 2011).

Meanwhile, the Green Shirts will now face Sri Lanka on October 10 at the same venue.