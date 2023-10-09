Rashid Khan Vows to Donate All World Cup Match Fees for Earthquake Victims

Afghan spinner Rashid Khan has vowed to aid earthquake victims by donating his match fees of the entire ODI World Cup 2023 for the rehabilitation and recovery of the affected areas in Afghanistan.

The devastating earthquake, which predominantly affected the western provinces of Herat, Farah, and Badghis, prompted Rashid Khan’s compassionate response. In a heartfelt gesture of compassion and solidarity, Afghanistan’s cricket sensation, Rashid Khan pledged to donate all of his match fees from the on-going ODI World Cup 2023 to assist the earthquake-stricken regions of Afghanistan.

Expressing his deep concern for the affected communities, Rashid Khan stated, “I learned with great sadness about the tragic consequences of the earthquake that struck the western provinces of Afghanistan. I am donating all of my Cricket World Cup 2023 match fees to help the affected people. Soon, we will be launching a fundraising campaign to call upon those who can support the people in need.”

Moreover, Rashid Khan is determined to extend the reach of this charitable endeavor by launching a fundraising campaign. Through this campaign, he aims to inspire others to join him in supporting the earthquake victims and contribute towards rebuilding the lives of those affected. His commitment to alleviating their suffering is reflected in his decision to dedicate his own match fees towards the cause.