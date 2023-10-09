Shubman Gill Ruled Out of India’s Second World Cup Match Due to Dengue Fever

Star Indian opening batter, Shubman Gill, will not be available for selection in the upcoming second World Cup 2023 encounter against Afghanistan.

The BCCI official stated that Gill would not travel to Delhi for the second game and would stay in Chennai under the supervision of the medical team.

The right-handed batter has been diagnosed with dengue fever and missed the first clash against Australia at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

In the absence of the 24-year-old cricketer, the Rohit Sharma-led side kept faith in Ishan Kishan for the opening spot, but he failed to impress, falling for a golden duck.

Two days before the match against Australia, head coach, Rahul Dravid, said that Gill would hopefully be available for the match as he was recovering fast.

However, Rohit Sharma confirmed at the toss that they waited until Sunday, but the right-hander was not fit to be part of the playing XI against Australia.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shubman Gill has been an integral part of Men in Blue for the past couple of years and was the leading run-scorer in the Asia Cup 2023.

Gill is the leading run-scorer in the 50-over format in 2023, scoring 1230 runs at an average of 72.35 and a strike rate of 105.03.