Pakistan Unveils U19 Squad for Upcoming Series Against Sri Lanka

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) recently announced the U19 squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, and cricket fans throughout the country are eagerly awaiting the young talent that will represent Pakistan.

Saad Baig will captain Pakistan U19 against Sri Lanka U19 in the home series, which will be hosted in Karachi.

The two teams will face off in a solitary four-day event, followed by a series of five 50-over matches.

The newly established seven-member junior selection committee, led by Inzamam-ul-Haq, has selected a 16-member Pakistan U19 squad for the four-day encounter. The match is set to take place from October 15 to October 18.

According to a press release, the one-day series squad will be announced later next week. The one-day series will be contested at the same venue – National Bank Stadium in Karachi – from October 22 to October 31.

Saad Baig, who captained Pakistan U19 on their recent tour to Bangladesh, will have the services of eight players who were part of the playing XI in the tour’s lone four-day encounter.

Furthermore, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Mohammad Ibtisam, Mohammad Ismail, Shahzaib Khan, and Wahaj Riaz are among the names on the list.

Pakistan U19 Squad

Saad Baig (captain and wicket-keeper), Ahmed Hussain, Aimal Khan, Ali Asfand, Amir Hassan, Arafat Minhas, Azan Awais, Hamza Nawaz, Huzaifa Ayub, Mohammad Ibtisam, Mohammad Ismail, Mohammad Zubair, Naveed Ahmed Khan, Shahmeer Ali, Shahzaib Khan and Wahaj Riaz.

Series Schedule

15-18 October – Four-day match

22 October – First One-Day

24 October – Second One-Day

27 October – Third One-Day

29 October – Fourth One-Day

31 October – Fifth One-Day

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s squad will arrive at the team hotel on Tuesday night before training at Karachi’s National Bank Stadium for the next two days. The management of the team and the training schedule will be announced in due course.