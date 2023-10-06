Updated Points Table After Pakistan’s Big Win in 1st World Cup Clash

Pakistan have secured the second spot on the points table of the ODI World Cup 2023 with a brilliant victory of 81 run-margin against the Netherlands.

Pakistan has made a spectacular entry, claiming the second spot on the points table after a resounding victory over the Netherlands in their opening match. Pakistan showcased their prowess, defeating the Dutch team by a formidable margin of 81 runs. This triumph not only secured them two crucial points but also propelled them to a positive net run rate of 1.620.

ALSO READ PCB Election Commissioner Removed After Completing His 3 Months

While Pakistan’s performance has been commendable, they are currently trailing behind New Zealand, who stand tall at the summit of the points table. The Kiwis grabbed the limelight with their dominant display in the tournament opener, thrashing England. New Zealand’s net run rate of 2.149 further solidifies their position as the frontrunners in this competition.

ALSO READ Top 10 Most Underrated Cricketers in World Cup 2023

In contrast, England finds themselves at the bottom of the table, just above the Netherlands, after their defeat to New Zealand. With the tournament only just beginning, cricket fans around the world can expect thrilling contests as more teams take the field to showcase their prowess. For Pakistan, maintaining a high run rate will be paramount in their quest to secure a spot at the top and vie for ODI World Cup glory. Pakistan will play their next match against Sri Lanka on 10th October.