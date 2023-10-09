World Cup 2023: Here’s Pakistan’s Predicted XI Against Sri Lanka

As the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 continues to unfold, Pakistan is gearing up to face Sri Lanka in their second group-stage match tomorrow. After a comprehensive victory against the Netherlands in their opening game, Pakistan is riding high on confidence.

Despite the win, there were some worrisome signs for Pakistan as their top order failed to perform.

Keeping in view the unimpressive form of their openers, the Men in Green are set to make one change to their playing XI for their second encounter. Fakhar Zaman, who has struggled in recent games, is likely to be replaced by Abdullah Shafique.

Pakistan’s Predicted Playing XI:

Abdullah Shafique Imam-ul-Haq Babar Azam (c) Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Saud Shakeel Iftikhar Ahmed Shadab Khan Mohammad Nawaz Hasan Ali Shaheen Afridi Haris Rauf

Abdullah Shafique is a major addition to Pakistan’s playing XI. With Fakhar Zaman suffering for form in recent matches, the choice to replace him with Shafique could prove to be crucial. Shafique has shown potential and could give steadiness at the top of the order. Pairing him alongside Imam-ul-Haq might provide Pakistan with a solid opening partnership.

Furthermore, the rest of the lineup is expected to be unchanged, considering Pakistan’s strong bowling performance in their previous encounter.

It should be noted, that Pakistan was victorious by an 81-run margin. This victory was anchored by some outstanding performances, particularly Saud Shakeel’s important 68-run knock. Shakeel’s contribution was crucial in establishing a competitive total, and his ability to deal with pressure speaks well for Pakistan’s middle order.

Sri Lanka, on the other side, suffered a defeat in their first World Cup match against South Africa, losing by a score of 102 runs. While this loss was disappointing for Sri Lanka, they are a formidable team with a long history of cricket. They have the ability to recover from defeats and pose a big threat to Pakistan.

Match Timings