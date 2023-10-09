Additional 14,000 Tickets Go on Sale for Pakistan-India World Cup 2023 Clash

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to release an additional 14,000 tickets for the upcoming match between Pakistan and India.

The neighboring countries are scheduled to face each other in a group-stage game of the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023 on October 14 in Ahmedabad.

The iconic venue, Narendra Modi Stadium, is likely to be a full house as both nations will meet for the first time in India after the T20 World Cup 2016.

“BCCI announces the release of 14,000 tickets for the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan match to be held on October 14 at Ahmedabad,” officials stated.

The sale of tickets for the crucial encounter between the two commenced yesterday, and interested fans can buy them by visiting the official website.

The match was initially scheduled for October 15 at the same venue, but the clash with the auspicious first day of Navratri forced BCCI to reschedule the game.

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad is the biggest cricketing venue in the world, with the capacity to host more than 130,000 spectators.

The venue hosted the inaugural match of the marquee event between England and New Zealand, with 47,000 attendance witnessed during the match.