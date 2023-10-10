Star International Cricketers Excited on Cricket Being Included in Olympics

Cricket players from around the world have expressed their delight at the news that cricket has been considered for inclusion on the list of sports for the Los Angeles Olympics 2028.

According to sources, players from several countries expressed their ambition to win gold in the Olympics in a video shared by the International Cricket Council.

ALSO READ Cricket Returns to Los Angeles Olympics 2028

New Zealand cricketer Ish Sodhi shared his excitement, noting that the entire globe is focused on the Olympic Games.

Sodhi said, “I think it is such a historic event, when they come out, the whole world sort of stops to watch. The prospect of cricket being there is a huge source of motivation for players like myself to be able to go there and do something special.”

He added, “Standing at the podium with an Olympic medal would be pretty, pretty exciting stuff.”

Shubman Gill, India’s rising cricket talent, also emphasized the significance of the Olympics for his country.

He said, “It will be such a huge thing for India and for us to be able to be represented as a country there in the Olympics with so many countries competing. Getting a gold for the country. What’s bigger than that?”

India’s star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin reflected on the dedication required for Olympic success mentioning Usain Bolt’s journey. He mentioned that he spent a lot of time watching Usain Bolt’s 100-meter race

Australian cricketer Steven Smith expressed a childhood desire to earn a gold medal at the Olympics.

He said, “I’ve watched our Olympics since I was a young kid. When you see an Australian athlete up on the stage singing the national anthem after winning a gold medal, it looks like a great moment. To be able to do that would be really special.”

ALSO READ PSL 9 Draft to be Held in Mid-December

Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan felt that this development would help his country win its first Olympic gold medal.

He said, ” We’ve never won a gold medal in the Olympics. So it will be the biggest thing, especially in sports in Bangladesh. I think it will definitely globalize cricket.”

Meanwhile, cricket fans all across the world are excited about cricket’s return to the Olympics in 2028. With their sights firmly set on the coveted gold medal, cricket players are preparing to display their talents on the Olympic stage.