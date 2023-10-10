PSL 9 Draft to be Held in Mid-December

Cricket enthusiasts and fans of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) are eagerly awaiting the ninth edition of the tournament as the draft for PSL 9 is scheduled to take place in mid-December.

According to sources, the PSL 9 draft is set to take place in mid-December, with the dates of December 12 and 14 proposed.

Recent developments have led to the decision that the PSL draft will immediately follow the National T20 Cup. However, the National T20 Cup will be held from December 1 to December 9, providing the ideal opportunity for players to display their skills and earn an opportunity in one of the PSL franchises.

The National Selection Committee will be key in the lead-up to the PSL 9 draft. They will be responsible for renewing the kits and ensuring everything is ready for the draft.

Furthermore, teams will be able to make requests for specific types of players to be included in their squads. Several important PSL features, including player retention, the pick order, and the trade window, are expected to be completed before the draft.

PSL organizers are working hard to ensure that all necessary preparations are done by the end of November. This covers logistics, venue arrangements, and ensuring the league’s trademark participation around the globe.

It must be noted, that a historic triumph for the team was achieved when the Lahore Qalandars won the PSL 8 championship. Lahore and Islamabad United stand out as the only two franchises in PSL history to have won the prestigious trophy twice, setting the foundation for a ferocious rivalry in the upcoming edition.

Meanwhile, fans are looking forward to the PSL 9 draft and the upcoming action-packed season. With the National T20 Cup serving as a warm-up for the draft, the cricketing community anticipated an exciting new chapter in the Pakistan Super League.