Updated Points Table After Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka in Thrilling Chase

Pakistan are perched at the second spot on the points table of the ODI World Cup 2023 after beating Sri Lanka in a record-breaking thriller.

Pakistan emerged victorious by six wickets in their match against Sri Lanka, accomplishing an incredible chase of 345 runs. This historic triumph not only showcased Pakistan’s remarkable batting prowess but also marked a significant milestone in the ODI World Cup 2023 as they chased the highest-ever total successfully.

Following this remarkable win, Pakistan has secured the second spot on the points table of the tournament. With a stellar performance, they have accumulated 4 points and maintain a commendable net run rate of 0.927. Pakistan are following New Zealand, who currently top the table with an even higher net run rate of 1.958.

Despite South Africa boasting the highest run rate in the competition, their position stands at third as they currently have 2 points from their only match. Meanwhile, South Africa is followed by India, as the hosts occupy the fourth spot in the rankings after playing only one match.

As the competition intensifies and more thrilling matches unfold, cricket enthusiasts worldwide eagerly anticipate the twists and turns that will shape the final standings in the ODI World Cup 2023.