Here are the Best Memes From Pakistan’s Historic Chase Against Sri Lanka

Pakistan secured a six-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the ongoing World Cup 2023 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

With this remarkable win, the Men in Green surpassed the record for chasing the highest total in the history of the ODI World Cup set by Ireland in 2011.

Sri Lanka pushed the Green Shirts onto the back foot when they restricted them to 37 for two, but Abdullah Shafique and Rizwan played historic innings.

Abdullah scored a fantastic 113 runs off 103 balls, including 10 fours and three maximums, and stitched together a crucial 176-run partnership off 156 balls.

The wicket-keeper scored an unbeaten 131 runs off 121 balls, including eight boundaries and three sixes, to help the side chase the total with 11 balls to spare.

After the Babar Azam-led side secured a historic win, cricket fans around the world took to their social media handles and showered praise on the national team.

Here are some of the most hilarious memes that went viral on social media:

After Seeing Pakistan bowlers Bowling today : #PAKvsSLpic.twitter.com/uYmtbQgwfZ — CRICKET MEMES (@Memesrrendom) October 10, 2023