NADRA Staff Involved in Issuance of Fake CNICs, Senate Body Informed

The Senate Standing Committee on Interior has recommended adopting modern measures to address the issue of fake computerized national identity cards (CNICs) and the availability of citizens’ family data on the black market, as well as the issuance of multiple SIMs on a single CNIC, which are being used in illegal activities.

The committee meeting held on Wednesday with Senator Mohsin Aziz in Chair was informed that some NADRA staff and external factors are involved in the issuance of fake CNICs, as illegal residents succeed in becoming part of native family trees by offering bribes to family members.

The Chairman of the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) informed the committee that action has been taken against NADRA employees engaged in any form of illegal activity, with around 84 officials being suspended so far. However, employees escape punishment due to the absence of a law dealing with the ‘Privacy of Data.’ The committee recommended adopting modern measures to address these issues.

While discussing the problems faced by the Mehsud tribe in acquiring passports in Karachi, the Director-General of Passport and Immigration, Mustafa Jamal Kazi, highlighted that no discrimination is shown to any individual. However, passport issuance is delayed because people from the Mehsud tribe are obtaining their passports in Karachi, whereas the rules state that every citizen should acquire their first passport in their respective district.

He further emphasized that despite earning a revenue of Rs. 39 billion last year, the Passport and Immigration Department has failed to adopt modern technology, which is a major impediment in the timely issuance of passports. The committee directed the Director-General of Passport and Immigration to submit details to the committee regarding the issues faced by the department.

The Senate body was briefed by Pakistan Coast Guards (PCG) about the functions, performance and achievements of Organization along with its strength and weaknesses.

The committee also addressed the matter of the Senate Employees Cooperative Housing Society, specifically regarding the details of plot possession, the number of eligible allottees for possession, and the current status of available land for possession.

The Deputy Commissioner Islamabad stated that the society was registered in 1996 and managed to acquire 1,054 kanals of land from 2005 to 2016. He added that the society’s name was changed to Federal Residents Cooperative Housing Society after receiving a non-affiliation notice from the Senate of Pakistan.

However, Senator Kamil Ali Agha argued that the society was established by the Senate of Pakistan, and the NOC was also issued under the Senate’s name. Due to administrative failures, private parties took over the management of the society.

Senator Saifullah Abro requested that details of payments made by Senate employees for membership acquisition be submitted to the committee. The committee asked its members to provide a list of questions, enabling a thorough discussion of the matter.

The committee also ratified the nomination of Senator Asad Ali Junejo as Member of the BoG of NACTA.