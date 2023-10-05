Health Ministry and NADRA Launch ‘Mera Sehat Card’ Mobile Application

In an effort to ensure healthcare is readily accessible to citizens, the Health Ministry and National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has launched the ‘Mera Sehat Card’ smartphone app.

The introduction of the mobile application is aimed at eliminating issues faced by the program’s beneficiaries at healthcare facilities.

All the information, including history of treatment, balance amount, and family details, of all the eligible citizens is easily accessible with the application.

In the initial stages, only the permanent residents, according to the NADRA record, of Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and District Tharparkar are eligible to use the application.

According to the Caretaker Federal Minister for Health, Dr. Nadeem Jan, the Mera Sehat Card will soon be accessible to all citizens. Speaking at the app’s launching ceremony, the Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to utilize technology to enhance healthcare services.

Dr. Nadeem Jan further stated that the Sehat Sahulat Program has always been at the forefront of using technology in healthcare.

CEO of Federal Sehat Sahulat Program, Muhammad Arshad, shared details about the features of application. It includes “a streamlined eligibility verification process for beneficiaries to confirm their entitlement to healthcare benefits.”

The integration with Google Maps will help the users to locate healthcare facilities. To answer common questions and concerns, a Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) section has also been added to the app.