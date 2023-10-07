Islamabad Police Launches Mobile Application to Control Crimes

The Islamabad police has introduced a mobile application, ICT-15, upon the direction of Caretaker Minister for Interior, Sarfaraz Bugti.

The app has been launched to enhance public safety and crime prevention efforts. Residents of Islamabad can download the app from the Google Play Store.

ALSO READ HEC Launches CPEC Photography Competition

Citizens can easily report illegal activities to the capital police via the ICT-15. The department is committed to responding immediately and taking necessary actions on all complaints submitted through the app.

Registration Process and Features:

After downloading the application from the Play Store, users can register by providing their name, email address, CNIC, and phone number.

Once these details are submitted, users will receive a One-time password (OTP) on their mobile number. Citizens can report their concerns after completing the registration process.

ALSO READ Pakistan Make History by Playing Two Formats in Single Day

The ICT-15’s is equipped with modern features, including an SOS panic alert button, video and picture sharing option as well as voice recording.

In a video message, IG Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the residents of the federal capital can report all sorts of crimes through the app.