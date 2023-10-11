Pakistan Braces for The First Powerful Cold Wave of The Season

Pakistan is expected to experience its first powerful western disturbance of the season from October 16 to 21. The weather system will likely bring rain accompanied by hail, sweeping across the region from Karachi to Kashmir.

Furthermore, the northern parts of the country are expected to receive heavy snowfall. According to the weather forecast by Weather Updates PK, Pakistan will experience a particularly harsh winter this year.

Weather across the country will remain dry during the next 24 hours. However, rain is forecasted in the upper regions and is expected to later spread to other parts of the country.

Moreover, 70% of areas of Punjab are forecasted to receive downpours due to the system entering various areas under the westerly winds. On the other hand, there is a chance of moderate to heavy rains in most parts of Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Additionally, there is the possibility of rain in the northern and southern areas of Balochistan and Sindh.

On the other hand, different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa received the first pre-winter snowfall of the year. The snowfall continued for hours and blocked several roads in Mansehra and Kaghan valley.

The Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road was closed to all sorts of traffic at Babusar Top. Moreover, the road linking KPK with Gilgit-Baltistan was also blocked, restricting the entry of motorists and passenger coaches beyond the Battakundi area.