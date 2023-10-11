Strict Crack Down Launched Against BISP Agents Illegally Deducting Money from Beneficiaries

Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has taken strict action against 12 agents for their involvement in illegally deducting money from the beneficiaries’ fixed amount.

According to Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad, eight of these agents have been arrested after the concerned authority registered FIRs against them. During a live e-Kuchehry on Tuesday, he revealed that 897 complaints have been resolved so far and an amount of more than Rs. 1.4 million has also been recovered.

ALSO READ Punjab Govt Employees Go on Strike Over Disparity in Salary and Pension

In response to a complaint about an unauthorized withdrawal of funds from a beneficiary’s stipend, the Secretary BISP took immediate action to resolve the matter. The Human Resources department was ordered to suspend the officials in the respective region to ensure a prompt and just resolution.

He reiterated the BISP’s commitment to make sure the financial assistance is disbursed to eligible beneficiaries in an efficient and transparent manner. Talking about the live e-Kutcheri, Amer Ali termed it an integral part of his department’s efforts to address the concerns of the beneficiaries. He added that they are committed to providing swift solutions “and improving the overall experience for those who rely on BISP for support.”

ALSO READ Here’s Why Passport Delivery is Being Delayed Across Pakistan

During the Facebook live session, the Secretary BISP addressed complaints through live phone calls. Most of the concerns during the session were related to eligibility status and the non-provision of financial assistance.

The concerned officials were ordered to resolve the complaints of the beneficiaries within a day.