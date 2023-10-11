Punjab Govt Employees Go on Strike Over Disparity in Salary and Pension

In a major announcement, Punjab government employees have decided to observe a pen-down strike till the acceptance of their “genuine demands.”

A large number of government employees protested in front of Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Offices against discrimination in salaries and pensions. The protestors demand the same salaries, pension and other benefits as federal government employees.

ALSO READ American Business Council Pakistan Meets US Consul General Conrad Tribble

Punjab government employees chanted slogans against the provincial government and called for an end to the discrimination against them.

In a press release, Punjab Government Employees Welfare Association (PGEWA) General Secretary, Shokat Nadeem Bhatti, has stated that the strike will continue for an indefinite period as the government didn’t take the concerns of the employees seriously.

Previously, the employees held a sit-in on Tuesday every week. Now, they have decided to protest until their concerns are addressed. If the situation persists, they will hold a demonstration in front of the parliament house.

Punjab Revenue Coordination Council (Rawalpindi) President Abdul Sattar Qureshi, General Secretary Nadeem Bhatti and Prosecution Office Rawalpindi President Muhammad Sajjad led the protesting workers.

ALSO READ Every Record Set During Epic Encounter Between Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Furthermore, the protestors have warned that they will halt OPDs in allied hospitals if the Finance Department refuses to withdraw its recent notification.

According to the notification, retiring government employees will face a financial setback in the form of leave encashment and pension payments.

Additionally, payments will be made as per the employees’ initial basic pay scale rather than their current pay scale.