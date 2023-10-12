How to Watch Pakistan Vs. Cambodia World Cup Qualifier Match Live

The anticipation is building as Pakistan and Cambodia face off in an important World Cup Qualifier match today at the National Olympic Stadium in Phnom Penh.

The second leg of the World Cup Qualifier will take place on October 17 at Islamabad’s Jinnah Stadium.

It should be noted that, if Pakistan defeats Cambodia and advances to the second round for the first time, they will be placed in Group G alongside Tajikistan, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia.

Furthermore, the Green Shirts are ready to give their all on the field, leaving no stone unturned in order to earn a well-deserved victory. The team’s hard work, devotion, and resilience have led them to this essential moment, and they hope to make the nation proud by advancing to the second round.

Match Timings

The Pakistan Vs. Cambodia World Cup Qualifier match will take place at the National Olympic Stadium, Phnom Penh at 5:00 pm (PKT).

Fixture Date Time Venue Pakistan Vs. Cambodia 12 October 2023 5:00 PM Phnom Penh

