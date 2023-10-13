Third Umpire Face Scrunity After Unfair Dismissal of Steve, Stoinis

Australia lost Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis due to unclear umpiring decisions in their match against South Africa in Lucknow.

In a high-stakes encounter at the ICC Cricket World Cup, the third umpire’s decisions during the Australia-South Africa match have come under scrutiny, sparking debates and conversations among cricket enthusiasts. The match, played in Lucknow, witnessed two contentious dismissals that left players and coaches with mixed feelings.

Firstly, Marcus Stoinis was adjudged caught behind, despite video replays suggesting that his hand had let go of the bat handle when the ball brushed his glove. Third umpire Richard Kettleborough’s decision was met with disbelief by Stoinis and others on the field. Marnus Labuschagne, who witnessed the incident, expressed his opinion, saying, “It looked like there was clear daylight between the two gloves and the handle.”

The second dismissal involved star batter Steve Smith, who was given out lbw after ball-tracking technology indicated the delivery would have hit the top of the left stump. Smith, visibly unconvinced, raised doubts about the decision. Australia’s head coach Andrew McDonald claimed that Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis’s presence in the match could have made a difference.

Despite the controversy, Australia suffered a 134-run defeat, leaving them winless in the tournament.