Pakistan Fans Lash Out at Vikrant Gupta for His Remarks on Mohammad Rizwan

By Imad Ali Jan | Published Oct 12, 2023 | 12:51 pm

Wicket-keeper batter, Mohammad Rizwan, has not only made headlines for his match-winning innings but also for his recent tweet in support of Gaza.

Earlier this week, the right-handed batter scored an unbeaten century against Sri Lanka to lead Pakistan in a historic runs chase in the 2023 World Cup.

After the Men in Green secured a six-wicket victory, the Peshawar-born cricketer dedicated his phenomenal performance to the people of Gaza in Palestine.

“This was for our brothers and sisters in Gaza. Happy to contribute to the win. Credits to the whole team and especially Abdullah Shafique,” Rizwan wrote.

Indian journalist Vikrant Gupta took the matter to the ICC and reminded them of when they forced Dhoni to remove the Army insignia from his gloves in 2019.

“Is this allowed? I remember Dhoni was asked to remove the Army insignia from his gloves during the World Cup 2019,” Vikrant Gupta wrote on Twitter.

Hours later, Vikrant Gupta retweeted the same message and said that the cricketing authority has nothing to do with the off-field activities of any cricketer.

“ICC says it is from outside the field of play, not within their domain. Up to the individual and his cricket board,” Indian sports journalist retweeted.

However, cricket fans around the world responded harshly to the unethical tweet from Vikrant Gupta. Here are some social media reactions from cricket fans.

>