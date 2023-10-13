Fake Tickets and Travel Cost Dampens Excitement for Pakistan-India Match

With the Pakistan-India World Cup showdown on the horizon, spectators are being scammed with fake ticket sales and sky-high flight fares, while security measures are also being taken to ensure smooth flow of the big day.

As the highly anticipated Pakistan-India World Cup match approaches, Ahmedabad is witnessing a surge in ticket-related scams amid strict security measures. A news agency reported that fake tickets for the much-awaited cricket encounter have begun circulating in the city. Indian authorities have already apprehended four individuals involved in the illicit sale of counterfeit tickets. These fraudulent tickets are being sold at a staggering 25 times their original price, exploiting the fervent cricket fans.

The ticket frenzy is not the only issue faced by spectators. The news agency further revealed that flight fares to Ahmedabad have surged fourfold, putting added financial strain on cricket enthusiasts. To accommodate the influx of fans, Indian Railways is stepping in by operating two super-fast trains between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

In a bid to ensure the safety and security of the event, Ahmedabad will be designated as a no-drone zone on the day of the match. This restriction, imposed for the duration of the Pakistan-India clash, aims to prevent any unauthorized aerial activities. To oversee the smooth conduct of the event, an impressive deployment of 11,000 security personnel will be on duty on match day, underscoring the significance of the event and the authorities’ commitment to its security.