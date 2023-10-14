Former England Captain Warns Pakistan to Hold Nerves in Front of Massive Indian Crowd

Former England captain Eoin Morgan gave his thoughts ahead of the important World Cup match between India and Pakistan, highlighting the necessity of managing emotions for better performance.

Morgan, who has never seen an India-Pakistan game live, pointed out the atmosphere, noise, and emotions as crucial components in an interview with Sky Sports.

Morgan said, ” I have never been to an India-Pakistan game before and all you hear about is the atmosphere, the noise, the emotions, I think that will be the key to the whole lot of it.”

He added, “There will be complete stillness if they hit a four and take a wicket. So they’ll have to address that; it’s difficult to break behaviors that you’re used to obtaining from a reward, so it’ll be a struggle.”

The Ahmedabad audience is known for its loud and unwavering support for the Indian cricket team. Their roars and applause can be loud, making communication on the field difficult for the visiting side.

This can result in misunderstandings, misfields, and even dropped catches, which can be costly in a high-stakes match like Pakistan vs. India.

Meanwhile, The match between Pakistan and India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad promises to be entertaining and emotionally charged. Eoin Morgan’s caution to Pakistan serves as a reminder of the formidable Ahmedabad crowd’s particular obstacles.