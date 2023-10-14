Pakistan to Bat First Against India: Here are the Lineups

Cricket fans all across the world are looking forward to the highly anticipated match between Pakistan and India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

India won the toss and they are fielding first. The match will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, at 1:30 PM Pakistan time.

Let’s take a deeper look at both teams’ lineups and what we can expect from this exciting match.

Pakistan’s Playing XI:

Abdullah Shafique Imam-ul-Haq Babar Azam (c) Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Saud Shakeel Iftikhar Ahmed Shadab Khan Mohammad Nawaz Hasan Ali Shaheen Afridi Haris Rauf

Inda’s Playing XI:

Shubman Gill Rohit Sharma (c) Virat Kohli KL Rahul (wk) Ishan Kishan (wk) Hardik Pandya Ravindra Jadeja Ravichandran Ashwin Kuldeep Yadav Jasprit Bumrah Mohammad Siraj

Pakistan has decided to go in with the same XI that registered a record run chase against Sri Lanka in the previous encounter. Furthermore, the bowling attack of the Pakistan team remains well-balancedShaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, and Haris Rauf can pose a tough challenge to the Indian batters. Additionally, Shadab Khan and Mohammad Nawaz can create difficulties for Indian batters during the mid-overs.

On the other side, India has made one change. Shubman Gill replaces Ishan Kishan. Gill is also making a return to the side as he was facing dengue fever, and now he is fully recovered from dengue fever and is fit to play.