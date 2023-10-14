This Gaming Chair is Perfect for Heat Waves

Long gaming sessions tend to get very sweaty, especially in the brutal summers of Pakistan. But if you could combine both comfort and air circulation, you could have the ideal chair for gamers. That’s exactly what the new Cougar gaming chair is all about.

Cougar has unveiled the NxSys Aero gaming chair, a distinctive addition to its lineup, which incorporates an integrated 200mm RGB fan. This cutting-edge chair has been crafted to deliver enduring comfort, with the fan’s primary function being to facilitate effective air circulation, with a particular emphasis on keeping your back cool during lengthy gaming sessions.

The fan seamlessly blends into the chair’s backrest, eliminating the need for unsightly wires and promoting a neat and organized setup. Additionally, users can easily customize their experience by adjusting both the fan’s speed and RGB lighting using a simple switch, providing them with complete control over their gaming ambiance.

The chair incorporates an elastomeric mesh and a ventilated back cover, delivering a sensation akin to floating. The NxSys Aero further includes a lumbar pillow designed to meet physiotherapy standards, ensuring exceptional lower back support, alongside a magnetic head cushion that can be finely adjusted for precise comfort.

Differing from conventional bucket seats, the NxSys Aero’s seat features a gently scalloped design, offering improved cushioning and a more extensive support area. Enveloped in PVC leather, meticulously chosen for its breathability and plush texture, this chair guarantees a lasting feeling of comfort.

Granted, the gaming chair is quite expensive for Pakistan at an eye-watering price of $399, but if you can afford it, it could be a great investment for summer.