Sony Unveils Slimmer PS5 Models With Several Upgrades

Sony has updated its lineup for the PlayStation 5 console three years after the original models were launched.

These revamped models follow PlayStation’s traditional product lifecycles, with their primary focus centered on design and dimensions. These are the new PS5 Slim models we have been expecting for a while.

New Design

As the name says, the new slim versions of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition bring reductions in size across every angle. Sony asserts that these 2023 models have seen a 30% decrease in volume, along with reductions in weight, amounting to 18% and 24% in comparison to their predecessors.

Sony has made changes to the consoles’ removable panels too. They now comprise four distinct parts, as opposed to the previous two, with the upper halves sporting a glossy finish and the lower halves adopting a matte texture.

As with the previous iteration, Sony’s console is exclusively available in white, and alternative color panels will be sold separately. In early 2024, the company is set to release all-matte Black panels, in addition to the previously disclosed Deep Earth Collection colors (Volcanic Red, Cobalt Blue, and Sterling Silver), which will go for $55.

Removable Disc Drive

One of the panels now has a newly designed Ultra HD Blu-ray drive that is detachable. You can also choose to buy the detachable drive separately and fix it up yourself. The Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive is available for separate purchase at $80 and is exclusively compatible with the new console versions.

New Stands

There is also a redesigned stand, which is specifically made for supporting the console in horizontal orientation. But if you want to keep the console standing upright, there is a distinct Vertical Stand accessory that is now available for purchase at $30. This stand is compatible with all existing PS5 models, old and new alike.

More Storage and More Price

Internally, the only thing Sony has upgraded is the storage. You will now get 1 terabyte of storage capacity, a notable increase from the previous model’s 825 GB.

While the standard model maintains its price at $500, the Digital Edition sees a $50 increase and will now be available for $450.

These new iterations are slated for release in November in the US, with a global rollout in the subsequent months. The existing models will be accessible for purchase while supplies last.