Intel Arc A580 Gaming GPU Finally Launched for Only $179

By Aasil Ahmed | Published Oct 11, 2023 | 11:48 am

Intel has officially introduced the Arc A580 discrete graphics card, marking a global launch available as of today.

The A580 boasts 24 Xe cores, ray tracing units, and a clock speed of 1700MHz, although it’s worth noting that all the cards currently revealed feature an overclocked 2000MHz clock speed.

Furthermore, it is equipped with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory on a 256-bit wide memory bus, resulting in an impressive 512GB/s of memory bandwidth. The card has a total board power of 185W. In terms of specifications, the A580 closely resembles the A750.

The A580 was initially unveiled alongside the other Arc A-series graphics cards over a year ago. While three of the four cards were launched last year, the A580 remained under wraps until now.

It appears that Intel may have been holding off on its release, possibly waiting for a sufficient inventory of unused wafers from the 7-series before proceeding with the production of the A580, which employs a cutdown version of the same GPU found in the A750 and A770 models.

Given its specifications akin to the A750, you can anticipate performance on the A580 to be fairly comparable to that model. Intel’s objective for the A580 is to provide a 1080p high settings experience, while also supporting a high refresh rate experience through the use of XeSS, the company’s AI-driven image upscaling and reconstruction technology.

The A580 is now available from ASRock, Gunnir, and Sparkle, with prices kicking off at $179. This graphics card is accessible in all regions where the other Intel Arc cards are currently sold.

