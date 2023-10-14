World Cup 2023 Live Streaming: How to Watch Pakistan Vs. India Match Live

Tired of those annoying ad breaks stealing the excitement of cricket matches? Fret not because PTCL SHOQ provides an ads – free match viewing experience this ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Enjoy uninterrupted live action by downloading SHOQ on Android Smart TV or a mobile device of your choice from Google Play and App Store; or simply access it on web at https://shoq.com.pk.

As the Cricket World Cup 2023 unfolds, cricket fans around the world are eagerly awaiting the highly anticipated match between Pakistan and India, which is scheduled to be played today. This rivalry transcends boundaries, igniting passion and dedication among millions of fans.

The Green Shirts won their last two World Cup games against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka, which included a historic chase of 345 runs in their last game against Sri Lanka.

This famous victory is expected to boost the confidence of the Men in Green, and it could potentially extend their winning streak, which would be beneficial in their match against India.

Match Timings

Pakistan vs. India Cricket World Cup match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium, starting at 1:30 PM Pakistan Standard Time.

Live Streaming

Our World Cup live score coverage, which includes ball-by-ball updates and a live scorecard, will keep you up to date on the match. Pakistan’s World Cup match vs India will be broadcast live on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Tensports.

Cricket fans in Pakistan will be able to watch the Pakistan vs. India World Cup game live on PTCL SHOQ, Tapmad, Ary Zap, and Tamasha App.