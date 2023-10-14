Shubman Gill Likely to Play Against Pakistan in World Cup Match

Shubman Gill is set to make return for India-Pakistan World Cup after recovering from dengue fever.

In a much-anticipated development, star Indian opener Shubman Gill is on the cusp of making a comeback to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 as India prepares to face arch-rivals Pakistan at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.

Shuban Gill, who missed India’s first two matches in the tournament due to dengue fever, is reportedly ’99 percent’ fit for the crucial showdown, according to Indian captain Rohit Sharma. A final decision on his availability will be made on match day.

The 24-year-old Gill, who has been in exceptional form, is currently the leading run-scorer in ODIs this year, further fueling hopes for his return. In his absence, Ishan Kishan admirably filled the opening role alongside Captain Rohit.

Gill’s swift recovery and return to practice after being monitored by the BCCI medical team is a positive sign for India. The clash between these two cricketing giants promises to be a high-octane encounter at the world’s largest cricket venue.